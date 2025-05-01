Lightning strike kills farmer couple in UP's Basti

Basti (UP) May 1 (PTI) A farmer couple died on Thursday after being struck by lightning at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, officials said.

Ramcharan (55) and his wife Chandravati (52) were working in their field when lightning struck them following a sudden thunderstorm, they said.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke rising from the location where the lightning hit the couple.

On receiving information, a team from the Walterganj police reached the spot and sent the bodies for autopsy, officials said.

Confirming the incident, Additional District Magistrate Pratipal Singh Chauhan said that financial assistance would be provided to the family of the deceased. PTI COR CDN ARI