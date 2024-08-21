Lightning strikes claim six lives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) At least six people were killed and five others injured in lightning strikes in four districts places in Odisha on Wednesday, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the authorities concerned to provide ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each person who died due to lightning strikes, the CMO said in a statement.

Two persons each died in lightning strikes in Bhadrak and Balasore districts. Two others were also injured in Bhadrak.

One such death was also reported from each of Dhenkanal and Kendrapa districts, the CMO said.

Besides, three people were injured in the lightning in Sambalpur district during the day, a police official said.

The Chief Minister has also wished for speedy recovery of the injured and announced that the state government will bear their medical expenses. PTI BBM BBM NN