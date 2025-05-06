Lightning strikes kill 3, including married couple, in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), May 6 (PTI) Three people, including a married couple, died after being hit by lightning in separate incidents in the Mau district, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lalchand Rajbhar, 40, a native of Sehbarpur village, was grazing his buffaloes around 5.30 pm when he was struck by lightning. He died on the spot.

Former village head Dev Shankar Pandey informed local police, who took the body to CHC Jogapur, where doctors declared him dead.

The other incident took place in Retapurwa, under the Thaicha village panchayat.

Kanta Rajbhar, 55, and his wife Balketiya Devi, 50, were guarding their watermelon crop in the fields when a lightning strike killed them, Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said.