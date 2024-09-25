Lightning strikes kill three in Thane district

Thane, Sept 25 (PTI) Three persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes over the last 24 hours ending Wednesday evening in Thane district, an official said.

The lightning strikes were reported from Shirgaon in Murbad taluka and near Kalyan on Tuesday afternoon.

At Shirgaon, a bolt from the sky struck a house, killing Parshu Pawar (42). At Kamba in Kalyan taluka, a man and a woman working in a quarry were killed when lightning struck them, a District Disaster Control Room official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. PTI COR NSK