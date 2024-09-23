Lightning strikes MP village; 3 dead, 5 injured

Sehore, Sep 23 (PTI) Three people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed and five others were injured on Monday when lightning struck at a village on Bhopal-Indore Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, a police official said.

They were harvesting soybean crop at the time in Kothari village, Ashta Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Akash Amlakar said.

The SDOP identified the deceased as Seema, Saloni Narayan and 6-year-old Dinesh Singh.

"Of the three injured, two women are critical. They have been admitted in the Ashta civil hospital," the official said.