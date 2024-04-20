Like Amethi, Congress' sahabzade will also lose Wayanad LS seat: Modi

Nanded: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress has accepted its defeat even before the Lok Sabha poll results are out, and took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that just as he lost from Amethi in 2019, the "Congress' sahabzade" will lose the Wayanad parliamentary seat this time.

Addressing an election rally at Nanded in Maharashtra for the candidates of Nanded and Hingoli Lok Sabha seats, Modi accused the Congress of being a barrier in the path of development and that it cannot be trusted to work for the country's progress.

Apparently targeting former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Modi said some INDIA bloc leaders who have been members of the Lok Sabha for several years, have left the Lower House of Parliament and found a seat in the Rajya Sabha as they have no confidence to contest elections.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, he said, "The Congress' sahabzade sees a problem in Wayanad. He is waiting for the voting on April 26, after which he and his gang will look for a safe seat because after Amethi, he will have to leave Wayanad as well." "Will any voter waste their vote for such people? They will instead vote for 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). Congress has been a barrier in development of farmers, poor and women...Can't trust the party will work for the country's progress," he said.

Modi referred to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent remarks against Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Even I can't make such comments." The agriculture crisis and farmers' problems did not arise in one day. They happened because of the Congress' flawed policies. But the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to work for their welfare, he said, adding that he has been fixing the problems created under the Congress regimes earlier in the last 10 years.

"Now, we have to work even harder," he said.

"Congress survives on one family. But now the family can't vote for the party candidate. For the first time, the family will have to vote for a non-Congress candidate in the constituency where they live because they don't have a candidate," Modi added.

Describing the INDIA bloc a grouping of selfish parties that have come together to protect their corrupt practices, he said the alliance has been rejected by voters in the first phase.

The INDI alliance does not have a face to project whom the people see to entrust the country's future to, he said.

They may claim anything, but the reality is that Congress leaders have accepted defeat even before announcement of polls, he added.

Without naming Sonia Gandhi, Modi said, "Some INDI alliance leaders have left the Lok Sabha and entered the Rajya Sabha as they don't have the courage and confidence to contest elections. They are not even campaigning. Congress cant find candidates as well." The INDIA bloc parties are contesting the Lok Sabha polls against each other in 25 per cent seats.

"Can you trust such people?" he asked people at the rally.

"After June 4, an all-out fight will break out among the INDIA bloc members. You need to teach them a lesson in elections," Modi said.

The prime minister thanked voters for coming out in large numbers to exercise their voting right in the first phase of elections.

Next 25 years will be years of India’s greatness in the world, he said.

"I want to congratulate and thank people, especially the first-time voters. As per the information I have received, voting has been one-sided in favour of the NDA. I thank you with a bowed head," he said.

Modi urged people to step out to vote in large numbers although there is heat, farmers are busy and the wedding season is on.

"Soldiers always do their duty of protecting the country's borders irrespective of any season. By voting, you are not doing anybody a favour but securing the country's future," he said.

In a sarcastic comment, Modi said he wanted to boost the morale of the opposition party workers as 0they should also encourage voters to come out to vote.

"You (opposition leaders) are sure to lose the elections. But, some day you will get a chance. Despite the imminent loss you must encourage voters to vote in large numbers," he said.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he asked that without the CAA what fate would have befallen Sikhs who came to India from Afghanistan.