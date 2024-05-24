Like British, Modi govt looted country's water, forest and land in 10 years: Kharge

Deoghar (Jharkhand), May 21 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of looting the country's water, forest and land in the past 10 years as had been done by the British.

Advertisment

Kharge also alleged that the saffron party has been dividing the country along religious lines while, he claimed, Congress always united Hindus and Muslims.

“Like the British, the Modi govt looted water, forest and land of the country in 10 years. PM Modi handed over the country's assets to his billionaire friends. We faced the British and we are not afraid of the BJP," Kharge said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

"The Congress unites Hindu and Muslims, while Modi divides Hindus and Muslims," he said.

Advertisment

The Congress leader urged the people to save the Constitution by showing the exit door to the saffron party’s government at the Centre.

He said that if voted to power, the Congress would implement a separate Sarna religious code for tribals.

Referring to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Kharge said, "Modi sent a tribal CM behind bars before polls. Jharkhand people will avenge this injustice." The Congress will undertake a caste survey to deliver justice to people, he said.

Kharge was campaigning for Pradeep Yadav of Congress who is contesting from Godda Lok Sabha seat which is going to polls on June 1. PTI NAM/SAN NN