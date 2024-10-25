Like Haryana, Congress will lose polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand: Chouhan

Budhni (MP), Oct 25 (PTI) Union minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the Congress will lose the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, just as it faced a defeat in the recently-held Haryana polls.

He also criticised the opposition party, saying there was lack of infrastructure development during its rule.

In the elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly, the BJP won 48 seats, while the Congress could win 37.

"Congress bit dust in Haryana and is set to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well. The party is not going to win anywhere now," Chouhan said while addressing a rally when BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava from the Budhni assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh, where a by-election is scheduled to be held on November 13, filed his nomination.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chouhan resigned from the Budhni seat after his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Vidisha.

The Congress has fielded former minister Rajkumar Patel from the Budhni seat. Patel had won from this seat in 1993, but contested unsuccessfully against Chouhan in 2006. From 2006 to 2023, Budhni remained loyal to Chouhan, who first won from here in 1990.

Chouhan said whenever he contested elections from Budhni, it was the party workers who fought the polls on his behalf and always ensured his landslide victory.

"Just as the party workers contested elections for me, they will fight for Ramakant Bhargava and ensure his victory by bagging more votes than what I had got," he said.

Chouhan said he did not spare any efforts for the development of the constituency, he said.

"During the Congress regime, there were no roads in the area. People had to ride horses to reach their destinations. If anybody used those roads, then his condition would deteriorate. But after the BJP came to power in 2003 and I became the chief minister, I opened a school, then set up a school of excellence, a CM Rise School, an ITI College and also a medical college in the constituency," he said.

Addressing the meeting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav claimed that the BJP was winning all the elections in the country.

"In the 2023 assembly polls, we set a new record of victory, while in the 2024 general elections we have created a history by winning all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said.

Under the Narendra Modi government, a Ram temple was built in Ayodhya, but senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra never visited it, Yadav alleged.

Referring to the troop disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, he said due to the Modi government's might, China had to retreat from the Galwan area.

Elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while those in Jharkhand will be conducted in two phases - on November 13 and 20. PTI MAS NP