Like Ladakh, Centre should hold statehood talks with JK too: NC MLA

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Ruling National Conference (NC) MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar on Wednesday said the Centre should hold talks with the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir, as it is doing with coalitions of groups in Ladakh, to resolve issues, including the statehood demand.

Speaking during the Zero Hour proceedings in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sagar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made promises to the people of J&K on the floor of the Parliament and during the inauguration of the Sonamarg tunnel in January this year that the UT's statehood would be restored.

"The PM stated that what he says, he does. Then why is he not doing it (restoration of statehood)," said Sagar, who is also the NC's general secretary.

Sagar, who represents Khanyar constituency in the assembly, said people are saying there are two power centres in J&K, which is making governance difficult.

"The Centre should hold talks with the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir, just like they are doing with Ladakhis, so that the issues are resolved. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have high hopes with this house. We should work together to address their problems," he said.