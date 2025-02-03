Like Maharashtra and Haryana, BJP headed for massive victory in Delhi: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The BJP is headed for a massive victory in Delhi like those in the recent Maharashtra and Haryana polls, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Goyal accused the AAP government of depriving the people of the capital of clean drinking water, air and failing to fulfil its promises such as rejuvenating the Yamuna river.

"All sections of people have faith in Narendra Modi and his guarantees. February 5 is going to be a milestone for the BJP and a golden day for the people of Delhi," he said.

People now want a government that delivers and serves, rather than engaging in fights and obstructing development in Delhi, the Union commerce and industry minister said.

"Like the victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, the BJP is poised for a massive mandate on all the seats in Delhi, including those that were earlier considered tough," Goyal said, citing the huge crowds seen at the meetings held by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda.

All sections of people in Delhi, including Purvanchalis, Uttarkahandis and other migrant communities as well as native Delhiites, have made up their minds to support the BJP, he claimed.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February, and the results will be out on February 8.