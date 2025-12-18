Belagavi: 'Like-minded' ruling Congress legislators met for dinner hosted by senior Minister Satish Jarkiholi at a hotel here, amid the ongoing power tussle within the party over the chief minister post.

While some legislators described it as a casual dinner meeting held during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, others said political developments in the state were discussed.

According to party sources, over 30 legislators attended the dinner hosted by Jarkiholi on Wednesday night.

Jarkiholi is considered close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Those present included Siddaramaiah’s son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLA K N Rajanna, among others.

Siddaramaiah was not present at the dinner as he was unwell, sources said.

The dinner meeting came a week after over 30 Congress legislators, including some ministers, attended a dinner hosted by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on the outskirts of Belagavi.

"There is nothing special about it. Giving a dinner to like-minded people is common. Such meetings keep happening. We too had one yesterday. There was nothing special, and not much political discussion took place," Jarkiholi told reporters here on Thursday.

He said this was not the first such meeting. "We have met several times before. They (legislators) have come to my place as well. Like-minded people met," he said.

However, Rajanna, a former minister and MLA considered close to the chief minister, said political matters were discussed during the dinner.

"Yes, Satish Jarkiholi hosted a dinner meeting yesterday. It was not limited to SC/ST legislators, as reported. He invited all like-minded legislators. I also attended. Several political matters were discussed. Jarkiholi himself may explain the details," Rajanna told reporters.

Asked whether politics was discussed at the dinner, he said, "Why would we meet otherwise? Would we meet just for food? When people meet, discussions are bound to happen. It serves multiple purposes."

Reacting to state BJP president B Y Vijayendra’s remark describing Siddaramaiah as an "outgoing CM", Rajanna said, "Then let us call Vijayendra the outgoing BJP president. Siddaramaiah is not outgoing. He is very much in and will continue."

Yathindra Siddaramaiah said such dinner meetings are common during legislative sessions and that he attends whenever invited.

"Everyone is hosting lunches and dinners. Recently, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao invited me, and I attended. We met during the Congress Legislature Party meeting and over dinner. If any minister invites me, I will go," he said.

On Vijayendra’s "outgoing CM" comment, Yathindra said the opposition had been making such remarks from the beginning. "There is no meaning to the opposition’s criticism. Can we react every time? Let it be," he said.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation of a change in leadership after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Reports of an alleged power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023 fueled the speculation. However, both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister recently held breakfast meetings at each other’s residences on the instructions of the party high command.

This is seen as an attempt to pause the leadership tussle and signal Siddaramaiah’s continuation as CM for the time being.

Meanwhile, Rajanna stated that if a Cabinet reshuffle were to take place, two berths should be allocated to the Valmiki (ST) community. "It will be given," he said.

Asked about his own chances of returning to the Cabinet, Rajanna said he was not bothered. "I may get a minister post or may not. I am least concerned," he said.

Rajanna, who earlier served as cooperative minister, was removed from the Cabinet earlier this year following directions from the Congress high command.

Certain remarks made by him, including comments related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s "vote theft" allegations, were cited as reasons for his removal.

The former minister said he would meet the party high command in Delhi if called. "If called, I will go. Am I mad to go without being called? Should I go just to eat at Karnataka Bhavan and return? I have sought time. If time is given, I will go," he said.

Regarding a change in the state Congress president, a post held by Shivakumar, Rajanna said there is an AICC press release dated May 18, 2023, based on which action should be taken.

Rajanna, who has been batting for a change in the state Congress president, was referring to the release which stated that Shivakumar would continue as president until the 2024 parliamentary elections.