Like Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Congress is divided in Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan

Bhopal, Oct 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday alleged Kamal Nath is calling the shots in the state Congress which is a divided house like Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Suggesting differences between Nath and another senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over the distribution of tickets for next month's assembly elections, Chouhan alleged the Grand Old Party is divided in two parts in Madhya Pradesh.

He also targeted the INDIA bloc of opposition parties for "insulting" Sanatan Dharma and demanding its eradication like malaria and dengue.

In a statement shared on his X account, Chouhan said that he fails to understand whether the Congress in Madhya Pradesh belongs to Sonia Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Madhya Pradesh Congress has become Congress (K), Congress of Kamal Nath. He is conducting surveys and distributing tickets. In case of anomalies in ticket distribution, he is telling workers to tear the clothes of Digvijaya Singh (Congress Rajya Sabha member). The workers are tearing clothes and burning effigies even before Dussehra,” Chouhan said.

He said Congress has become a "private limited company" and like Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Grand Old Party is also divided in two parts in Madhya Pradesh.

Against the backdrop of a sharp war of words between Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) over sharing of seats for the MP assembly elections, Chouhan said Nath has ruined the INDIA bloc- a grouping of opposition parties.

“Neither the opposition bloc nor the Congress has any future,” he charged.

With a lot riding on him to ensure the BJP wins another term amid a possibility of a close contest with Congress, Chouhan said the BJP believes in working while the opposition party believes in making false promises. "The Congress is making false promises and running 'Jhooth Ki Dukan'," he said while exuding the confidence of victory.

Later in the day, Chouhan addressed a rally in Rewa district where he alleged the INDIA bloc had insulted Sanatan Dharma by telling people to eradicate it like malaria and dengue.

"Many came and gone but no one could point a finger towards Sanatan Dharma," he added.

The opposition parties know that PM Narendra Modi will not spare those involved in corruption, the senior BJP leader said and added that those involved in such practices like the leaders of Congress and AAP are now behind bars.

The polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 17. PTI ADU NSK