Like Sudama meeting Krishna: Vegetable vendor on his meeting with Rahul

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday called for listening to the voice of an India whose pain and challenges he said are far removed from the mainstream debate.

Gandhi's call came in a post on X in which he shared a video of his interaction with Rameshwar, a vegetable vendor who recently met the former Congress chief weeks after a clip of him breaking down while talking about his hardships due to inflation had gone viral on social media.

Sharing the video of his interaction, Gandhi said, "Rameshwar ji is the voice of an India whose pain, issues and challenges are far removed from the mainstream debate today." "It is the moral responsibility of all of us to listen to the voice of that India and help in fighting those struggles," the former Congress chief said.

In the video, Rameshwar, ahead of his meeting with Gandhi, says it was "Bharat milaap" or "Sudama meeting Krishna" and that he was fortunate to have got this opportunity. Rameshwar then visits Gandhi's house along with his wife and daughter.

Legend has it that Sudama and Krishna were childhood friends who grew up together. While Krishna went on to become a king, Sudama led a life of poverty. Their emotional reunion after a long time is held as an example of true friendship.

In the video, Gandhi is seen asking Rameshwar about his struggles and the vegetable vendor says he had worked hard but had not got much in return. The vegetable vendor says that all he needed was someone to share his pain which he got in Gandhi.

The Congress leader also explained to him the party's proposed income guarantee scheme.

Gandhi says he had gone to the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi to meet Rameshwar after his video had gone viral but could not find him.

Rameshwar's family and Gandhi also had lunch together, according to the video of the meeting on Monday.

In a statement issued by the Congress, Gandhi said that since the beginning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he has been listening to the people and understanding their sorrows and pains.

"Unexpectedly one day, a video of Rameshwar ji surfaced - a common man, a proud and honest Indian who wants to support his family with hard work, but his eyes were filled with tears of helplessness. What to do - on one side there is a deep well of unemployment and on the other side there is the huge gap of inflation," Gandhi was quoted as saying.

"Financially poor, but very rich at heart, Rameshwar ji - the smile remained on his face as long as we interacted.... His courage is actually a golden ray of hope," Gandhi said of Rameshwar.

"Today, like crores of other Indians, Rameshwar ji stands at the end of the line of progress - a place with no jobs, no relief from inflation, no true business opportunities and no economic security. Until all facilities reach them...this journey will not stop. Together we have to fulfil this dream of freedom!" he said.

Sharing his picture with Rameshwar, Gandhi had earlier said in Hindi on X, "Rameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, the glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen." "Those who move forward with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly 'Bharata Bhagya Vidhata (India's destiny makers)'," Gandhi had said.

The Congress also shared their picture on X, earlier known as Twitter, and said, "Rameshwar ji had expressed his desire to meet the people's hero. They met up." In the viral video which put the spotlight on Rameshwar, the vegetable vendor was seen with his empty hand-cart, saying that he could not buy tomatoes as the prices were very high.

Asked if he would buy some other vegetables, he said "paise nahin hain" (I do not have money) and then broke down. The video had gone viral and had been shared by Gandhi as well as several other Congress leaders to hit out at the government over rising prices. PTI ASK SMN