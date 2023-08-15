Like termites, corruption 'completely hollowed out' country's capabilities, will keep fighting it: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Decrying corruption, nepotism and appeasement as the three evils that have harmed the country immensely, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is a collective responsibility to promote "suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (impartiality)" to make India developed.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that corruption has badly affected India's capabilities and the country has to resolve to not tolerate it in any form.

"The dreams are many, the resolution is clear, the policies are clear. There is no question mark on intention. But we have to accept some realities and address them, my dear family members, today I have come to seek your help from the Red Fort, I have come to seek your blessings from the Red Fort.

"In the Amrit Kaal, in 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, then the tricolour should be that of a developed India "We don't have to stop, we don't have to back down and for this, suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (impartiality) are needed", he said.

"If the dreams have to be fulfilled... then it is the need of the hour to fight the three evils decisively at all levels. The three evils are corruption, nepotism and appeasement," the prime minister said. Modi said corruption is at the root of all problems in the country.

"Like termites, corruption has completely hollowed out the systems of the country and its capabilities," he said.

The prime minister asserted that it was important to fight corruption in every sector and it was his lifelong commitment to pursue this fight.

He said 'parivarvaad (nepotism)' has also hollowed out and tightened its grip over the country, taking away the rights of the people.

Modi said the appeasement also has stained the all-inclusive character of the country.

"That's why my dear family members, we have to fight these three evils with all our might. Corruption, nepotism, appeasement, these challenges have suppressed the aspirations of the people of our country," he said.

"These are the things that put a question mark on the hopes and aspirations of our people. Be it our poor, Dalits, backwards, Pasmanda, be it our tribal brothers and sisters, be it our mothers or sisters, we all have to get rid of these three evils for their rights," Modi said.

"We have to create an environment of hatred against corruption. Just as filth evokes revulsion in our mind, there can be no bigger filth than corruption in public life," he said.

"And that's why we have to give a new turn to our cleanliness campaign -- we have to get rid of corruption," he added.

The government is making a lot of efforts to get rid of corruption through technology, Modi said.

He informed how 10 crore fake beneficiaries were removed from various schemes and also the confiscation of 20 times worth of property of financial absconders.

"These people ran away after taking your hard-earned money. Confiscated 20 times more property, and hence people's resentment towards me is very natural. But I have to take forward the fight against corruption," he said.

Modi said earlier in the government system, "something used to happen in front of the camera, but later things used to get stuck".

"We have filed many times more charge sheets in courts than before and now bail is also not granted easily, we are moving forward with a firm system because we are honestly fighting against corruption," he said.

The prime minister said democracy has been affected by ills of nepotism and dynastic parties work with the mantra of "party of the family, by the family and for the family".

"Nepotism and dynastic politics are enemies of talents, deny abilities, do not accept potential. And therefore, for the strength of the democracy of this country, liberation from them is necessary," he said.

Appeasement and corruption are the biggest "enemies of development", he asserted.

"If the country wants development, the country wants to fulfil the dream of 2047 developed India, then it is necessary for us that we do not tolerate corruption in the country under any circumstances, we should move forward with this mood," he said.