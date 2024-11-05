Like UP, bring BJP to power in Jharkhand to 'bulldoze' mafia: Yogi at poll rally

Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of "patronising" mafia and urged people to vote for the BJP which would "bulldoze" them.

Adityanath also claimed that such actions were being taken against the mafia in his home state Uttar Pradesh.

"The JMM-led coalition is patronising mafia in sectors such as land, sand, forest, mining and liquor in Jharkhand. Like UP, bring the BJP to power in Jharkhand to bulldoze mafia," he claimed while addressing an election rally in Koderma.

Adityanath earned the sobriquet of “bulldozer baba” during the 2022 UP assembly elections due to his frequent reference to the heavy machine which his dispensation deployed to raze the alleged ill-gotten property of criminals and mafias in the state.

Adityanath also alleged, "Like Aurangzeb looted the country's wealth and destroyed temples, the JMM-led coalition and its ministers, including Alamgir Alam, looted Jharkhand's people." The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May arrested the personal secretary of Alam, along with the Congress leader’s domestic help, after recovering crores of rupees in cash from a flat linked to them.

The UP CM claimed that the BJP is the only party that can "guarantee the country's security and pride, women's empowerment and employment to youths".

Addressing another rally at Jharkhand's Barkagaon, Adityanath claimed strict action against miscreants in UP resulted in peace there unlike before 2017 when Mafia rule prevailed.

"Stone pelters were in Kashmir... They were in UP also before 2014 but now they do not exist. Their bosses used to plunder the land and forest of UP in the form of organised crime and create disruptions during festivals. They have all left UP and proceeded on a 'Jahannum' (hell) Yatra. Uttar Pradesh is safe now," he said.

Urging people to stand united, he said, "If you show your power, the stone pelters will be seen sweeping with brooms and clearing your path. Don't get divided in the name of caste or creed." Adityanath accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of being a “harbinger of destruction and corruption”.

Addressing another rally in Jamshedpur, he also alleged that the JMM is allowing entry of Bangladeshi infiltrators who indulge in “love jihad and land jihad” in Jharkhand.

The BJP leader alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to change the demography of Jharkhand.

"The JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand is a harbinger of corruption and destruction. Corruption has peaked during this regime. They are allowing entry of Bangladeshi Rohingya infiltrators who are indulging in love jihad and land jihad in Jharkhand," Adityanath said at the rally.

He alleged that the Congress "created obstacles" in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Ram Lala now sits in that temple after 500 years and Ram temple consecration has paved the way for Mathura and other temples," he said.

The UP CM said that there was no "blood bath" in Ayodhya as was apprehended by certain quarters but no riots occurred in UP and 4 crore Shiva devotees took out the "Kanwar procession".

The UP chief minister claimed that PM Modi believes in 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and the saffron party "never discriminates people on the basis of caste, creed, religion, language or gender".

"The BJP ensures no compromise with the nation's security. Pakistan earlier used to threaten India. Now, during the Modi regime, it claims in the UN that India has become a threat to it.

"Chinese forces, which crossed the Indian territory during the Congress regime, are now retreating," he claimed.

PM Modi also abrogated Article 370 from Kashmir, Adityanath said.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "You must have seen the outcome of the Haryana elections. The BJP got the majority. The Congress was defeated badly. It was possible due to the assurance of development, security and good governance under PM Modi's leadership. I appeal to you to bring a double-engine government here for rapid all-around development." The BJP won 48 seats of the 90-member Haryana assembly, while the Congress bagged 37 constituencies.

Adityanath was campaigning for BJP candidates Neera Yadav from Koderma and Amit Yadav from Barkatha.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. PTI NAM/SAN BDC NN