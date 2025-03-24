Lilavati Foundation inks MoU with Assam govt for super-speciality hospital in Guwahati

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Lilavati Foundation on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Assam government to set up a super-speciality hospital in Guwahati with an investment of Rs 300-350 crore, and the facility will cater to the northeast region and neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The Mumbai-based foundation said it is in the advanced stage of discussions with several states for setting up multi-speciality hospitals to expand its presence pan India.

It said the proposed 250 to 300-bed facility in Guwahati would focus on critical specialities such as oncology and cardiology. It is set to become a premier healthcare destination for the Northeast region, including neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh.

"The Assam government has allotted 3 acres of land for this project on a long-term lease, and the funds for this project will be raised through a mix of debt, equity and donations," Prashant Mehta, founder and chairperson of the foundation, told PTI.

He said the project is expected to be completed in two to three years. It will provide essential medical services to a region that has long faced challenges accessing specialised healthcare.

"This project is a testament to our dedication to expanding access to quality healthcare. Assam's strategic location and the strong support from the state government make it an ideal hub for medical tourism and specialised medical services," Mehta said.

The foundation, which runs the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai's Bandra, said it is also actively looking at setting up multi-speciality hospitals and medical colleges across India, including Goa, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

"We are in the advanced stage of talks with Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan (Jaipur), Telangana (Hyderabad) and Karnataka (Bengaluru). We are looking for suitable land parcels in these states to set up similar facilities. In five years, we are looking at setting up hospitals with 3,000 beds across most metros," Mehta said. PTI SM ARU