Limbs of newborn found in Goa, bitten by animals; FIR registered

Panaji, June 16 (PTI) The Goa police have launched an investigation after the limbs of a newborn, apparently bitten by an animal, were recovered near a sluice gate, an official said on Sunday.

Locals alerted the police after they discovered the infant body parts at Mandur-Dongri village in North Goa on Saturday, the senior official said.

“Prima facie, it is suspected someone had tried to dispose of a newborn’s body,” he said. An animal had reportedly bitten the limbs, the official said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 318 which deals with the illegal disposal of a child’s body, the official added. PTI RPS NR