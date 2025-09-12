Limison D Sangma elected unopposed as Meghalaya deputy speaker

Shillong, Sep 12 (PTI) Three-time National People's Party (NPP) legislator Limison D Sangma was on Friday elected unopposed as the new deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Announcing the result, Speaker Thomas A Sangma said, "Since one nomination paper was received and found valid, I hereby declare Limison D Sangma elected as deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly." Raksamgre MLA Limison was ceremonially escorted to his chair by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma.

The Speaker welcomed him to the high office, stating, "Together, we will strive to maintain the dignity, efficiency, and inclusivity of the Assembly, ensuring it continues to stand as a true temple of democracy for the people of Meghalaya." In his acceptance speech, Limison expressed humility and gratitude, saying, "I have learned that true leadership is not about holding power, but about serving the people with humility and integrity." He pledged to give equal opportunity to both the ruling and opposition benches, and to ensure that the diverse voices of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities are represented fairly.

The chief minister congratulated the newly elected deputy speaker, praising his humility, gentleness, and fairness.

"I am confident under your leadership you will be able to support the Speaker and help run the affairs of the Assembly, shaping programmes and policies for the growth of our state and our people," he said.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma also lauded Limison, describing his unopposed election as a significant achievement.

"He is known for honesty, humility and generosity. When he was a minister, on my request he vacated his cabinet seat to induct someone else, something rare in politics," Mukul recalled.

Outgoing Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira congratulated his successor and urged him to maintain neutrality while presiding over the House.

He also offered an apology to members for any unintended offense caused during his tenure.