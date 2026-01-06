Limit daily patrolling range of track maintainters to 12 km, AAP MP urges rail minister

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to restrict the daily patrolling beat of railway track maintainers to 12 km, along with granting various other benefits for their safety.

At present, a team of track maintainers deployed to inspect railway tracks are required to patrol 16 km daily.

"The maximum patrolling beat for Keymen and Patrolmen should be restricted to 12 km, keeping in view physical limitations and safety concerns," Singh said in a recent letter addressed to Vaishnaw.

Emphasising that track maintenance employees form the backbone of railway safety and operations in the country, Singh said, "These employees perform the most critical task of maintaining railway tracks and ensuring the safe movement of trains, often while working under extremely harsh and life-threatening conditions such as intense heat, severe cold, dense fog, heavy rainfall, and storms." Citing railway ministry data which shows that around 300 track maintainers lose their lives or encounter serious accidents every year, Singh said despite the hazardous nature of their duties and their role in ensuring passenger safety, "this cadre continues to face stagnation, inadequate promotional avenues, and denial of fair service benefits, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and demoralisation".

Referring to a list of ten demands raised by the All India Railway Track Maintainer Union (AIRTU), North Eastern Railway, he urged the Union minister to consider them with empathy and urgency and take appropriate measures.

"The four-member committee constituted by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) on 29 November 2024 to examine issues relating to promotion and career progression of Track Maintainers was required to submit its report within eight weeks. However, even after almost a year, the report has not been made public. This report, which concerns the future of lakhs of Track Maintainers, should be published immediately," the AAP MP said.

Additionally, he also demanded permission for track maintainers to appear in Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations on an equal footing with other eligible railway staff, other promotional avenues, an uniform 8-hour duty, enhancement of risk allowance to 30% of basic pay, and modern safety equipment to prevent accidents and loss of life.

"The practice of initiating harsh disciplinary action, including dismissal under Section 14(2) for minor or unintentional errors, should be discontinued, and disproportionate financial penalties should be avoided," Singh said, adding that addressing these long-standing grievances will not only boost the morale of track maintainers but also enhance railway safety and operational efficiency.