Limits of injustice, oppression: Akhilesh after Azam Khan, son convicted in PAN card case

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticised the conviction of senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and his son in a PAN card case, accusing the BJP of "injustice and oppression" in "arrogance of power" In a post on X, Yadav wrote in Hindi, "Those who cross all limits of injustice and oppression in the arrogance of power eventually fall into the grip of nature's verdict and meet a bad end. Everyone is watching everything." His remarks came shortly after the special MP/MLA court in Rampur convicted Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam, in a 2019 case related to obtaining two PAN cards with different dates of birth. The court sentenced them to jail terms of seven years each.

The father-son duo was taken to jail straight from the court amid heavy security.

Khan had walked out of Sitapur jail on September 23 this year after spending 23 months in prison. Yadav went to Rampur, and the two leaders met at Khan's home on October 8. After the meeting, Yadav had described Khan, who is a founding member of the Samajwadi Party and was a close confidante of his father, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, as "among the oldest SP leaders", "an old tree", and "a strong pillar" of the party.

The former chief minister had also announced that whenever SP returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, cases against Khan would be withdrawn as he called them fake and politically motivated.

More recently, on November 7, Khan had travelled to Lucknow, where he and his son Abdullah met Yadav and reaffirmed that they are "one family" and that he was very much with the Samajwadi Party. PTI KIS MPL MPL