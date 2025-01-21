Lineman dies of electrocution in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 21 (PTI) A 42-year-old lineman who had climbed onto a transformer to repair a power line died of electrocution in the Sikanderpur Badha village on Tuesday, police here said.

Advertisment

Tejpal, a resident of Mirzapur village near Pataudi, was employed by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

His family alleged that the accident occurred due to negligence of the power department. A case has been registered against the department on the complaint of Tejpal's father at Kherki Daula police station.

The police said Tejpal was repairing a power line and had climbed on top of a transformer.

Advertisment

He had been on the transformer for barely two minutes when someone switched on the power, electrocuting the lineman, police sources said.

A senior police officer said an FIR alleging negligence had been registered against the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and a probe was underway. PTI COR SZM SZM