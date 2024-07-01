Lineman dies of electrocution in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A lineman died and a co-worker sustained severe burns after they were electrocuted while repairing a wire on an electric pole in a village here on Monday, officials said.

Afzal (26) and his colleague Devendra Kumar Yadav (30) were climbing an electric pole to repair the line when the power supply suddenly resumed, said Circle Officer (CO) Pramod Kumar.

Afzal fell from the pole after being electrocuted and was rushed to the Community Health Center where doctors declared him dead, Kumar said. Meanwhile, Devendra was seriously injured and is in a critical state.

Investigation into the matter is underway, Kumar added. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ SKY SKY