Lineman electrocuted, another injured in TN's Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Aug 12 (PTI) A 38-year-old employee of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation was electrocuted and another injured while switching on the power transmission line in the district on Monday evening, a senior official said.

The deceased identified as Anand, a lineman, switched on the power supply to the transmission cable from Upper Bhavani to Avalanche that was repaired earlier in the day by a seven-member team. He was electrocuted following a short-circuit while another worker Ramesh, aged 53, sustained injuries in the incident, the official said.

Ramesh is undergoing treatment at the Udhagamandalam Government Medical College Hospital.

The Southwest monsoon ravaged the district in recent days and powerful gales accompanying rain uprooted trees and and saw overhead power cables snapping at places. As a result, power supply was affected in several places including Udhagamandalam. PTI COR JSP SS