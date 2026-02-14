Lineman electrocuted during repair work in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 25-year-old contractual lineman was electrocuted to death while repairing a high-tension line without safety gear here on Saturday evening, officials said.

The victim, identified as Sardum, a resident of Arangi village, was deployed at the Amda power substation. The incident occurred around 5 pm near Adsad village while he was carrying out repair work on the high-voltage line.

"The lineman came into contact with a live wire as the main power supply from Zamaniya had not been disconnected during the repairs," Executive Engineer (Sakaldiha) Vipin Kumar said.

Sardum, who suffered severe burn injuries, was rushed to the Barhani Primary Health Center, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar noted that the victim was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the accident.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," the CO added.

Following the incident, the electricity department announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. An internal inquiry has been initiated to probe the lapse in safety protocols and the failure to ensure a power shutdown during the maintenance work. PTI COR CDN NB NB