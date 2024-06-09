Lineman electrocuted in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) A lineman was electrocuted while repairing a fault in an electricity supply line in a village in Rajasthan's Kekri district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Khedi village under Bhinai police station when lineman Kishan Lal Jat (37), a resident of Ratakot village, climbed an electricity pole to repair some fault in the supply line, they said. According to the police, Jat was still working when the power supply from the power grid was resumed by a staff of the electricity department leading to the victim's electrocution. Following the incident, agitated villagers blocked the Jaipur-Bhilwara National Highway, demanding compensation for the victim which led to a heavy traffic jam, the police said.

"The incident happened due to the lapse of the (electricity) department and its contractual staff. The villagers were demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim's death. The department and contractor agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 40 lakh following which the victim's body was brought down and last rites were performed. A letter has been written for additional compensation to the Chief Minister," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ramchandra Singh said.

Due to the jam on the highway, there was a queue of vehicles for more than a kilometre on both sides of the road. Kekri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harshit Sharma and Masuda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sajjan Singh reached the spot to take control of the situation.

The police said Jat's body remained hanging from the pole for five hours before it was finally brought down and handed over to his family for the last rites.

ASP Singh said the traffic on the highway resumed after the authorities reached an agreement with the protesters. PTI AG BHJ BHJ