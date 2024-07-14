Lineman electrocuted to death in UP

Amethi, Jul 14 (PTI) A lineman was electrocuted to death in Gauriganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old lineman Kuldeep was repairing a power line at around 9 pm on Saturday when he was electrocuted.

Angry over the death, his family and locals blocked the Raebareli-Sultanpur highway in Gauriganj. The family later ended the blockade after talks with Circle Officer, Gauriganj, Mayank Dwivedi.

The body has been sent for postmortem. PTI COR NAV DV DV