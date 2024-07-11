Linking Aadhaar to irrigation pump revenue regn number will prevent power theft: K’taka minister

Ballari (Karnataka), Jul 11 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday said linking Aadhaar with the Irrigation Pump (IP) set linked Revenue Registration (RR) number was essential to prevent power theft through illegal pump sets.

He also said that linking Aadhaar numbers with IP set was required for record-keeping purposes.

"In Karnataka, agricultural pump sets up to 10 HP receive free electricity. However, to prevent power disruptions (theft) caused by illegal pump sets and to accurately gauge the electricity needs, Aadhaar linkage is essential," George told reporters here in Ballari.

The minister highlighted that this initiative aims to accurately assess the number of IP sets and ensure efficient electricity distribution.

George reiterated the state's commitment to providing uninterrupted power supply even during droughts.

“The plan is to ensure seven hours of electricity daily without load shedding. This will be achieved through demand-based electricity allocation and regular district-level meetings every three months to address any interruptions,” he explained.

To streamline service delivery, George announced the imminent recruitment of 2,000 linemen across Karnataka within 15 days. This statewide recruitment aims to prevent transfer issues and ensure each district has adequate manpower, particularly in coastal and hilly areas, he added. PTI GMS GMS ANE