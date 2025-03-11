Linking of faith and economy through Maha Kumbh transformed Prayagraj: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Maha Kumbh has had a transformative impact on Prayagraj, saying the city was once dominated by mafia and criminals but has now evolved into a new form.

Speaking at a private channel's conclave at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, the chief minister said Prayagraj has undergone a complete transformation with major development projects, giving the historic city a modern identity.

He also attributed this change to the linking of faith and economy through the Maha Kumbh.

In a statement, the UP government said the chief minister honoured sanitation workers, showering them with flower petals at the event. "They have successfully brought the message of a Swachh Kumbh to life," he said, calling them the foundation of cleanliness.

Adityanath also emphasised the crucial role of sanitation workers in making the Maha Kumbh a grand success.

"After any work concludes, people often move on, thinking about the next task. While everyone lives in a building, its foundation stones are forgotten.

The sanitation workers who strengthened the foundation of the Maha Kumbh deserve recognition. Their efforts made this event possible, and this programme to honour them is truly heartwarming," he said.

Highlighting the power of collective effort, he said, "Any event reaches great heights only when people come together with a shared vision. When we view collective efforts positively, they become an inspiration for society.

This is exactly what happened in Prayagraj." Adityanath also shared how people from countries like the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK expressed their desire to bring their elderly parents to the Kumbh for a holy dip.

"The Maha Kumbh has taken forward the campaign to link faith and economy. The Maha Kumbh successfully pushed forward the development of a city like Prayagraj. It was once in the grip of dreaded mafias and criminals.

They were trampling the entire Prayagraj over. Today, it has been transformed due to the Maha Kumbh. Several big development projects were executed here. Due to the Maha Kumbh, this ancient city evolved into a new form," he said.

The CM further emphasised the importance of cleanliness and security, stating that everyone who attended the Maha Kumbh appreciated sanitation and security personnel.

The chief minister mentioned that more than 66.30 crore pilgrims visited the Maha Kumbh in just 45 days and shared statistics of the crowd turnout on each day of the holy bath.

He also addressed "misinformation and negative narratives" on the Kumbh, stating, "The more people spread rumours and negativity, the more devotees flocked to Prayagraj with even greater determination." Narrating an incident, he said, "A YouTuber asked a devotee from Karnataka how far he had walked, and he replied, 'five kilometers'.

The YouTuber then informed him that he had another five kilometers to go. The devotee responded, 'even if I have to walk 50 kilometers, I will'," the chief minister said.

"When the YouTuber suggested that the government should have arranged better facilities, the devotee replied 'I am walking, so why is it bothering you? Reaching God's abode on foot is a form of devotion for me'," Adityanath said.

He said Sanatan Dharma is rooted in gratitude, and every visitor considered the Maha Kumbh their own event, rather than just a government-organised festival.

"This was the largest human gathering in history, sending a powerful message to the world. It demonstrated that such massive events can be successfully managed, that faith can be linked to livelihoods, and that millions of lives can be transformed," he added.

The chief minister recalled his visit to Prayagraj on February 27, a day after the event concluded.

"Along with both the deputy chief ministers and other ministers, I led a cleanliness drive as a gesture of gratitude to Maa Ganga. We performed a ritual in her honour, acknowledging that her blessings made this grand event possible. Sanitation workers were honoured.

They shared a meal with us, and we pledged to improve their wages. Their revised minimum salary will take effect in April and a bonus has also been announced," he said.

Adityanath urged the sanitation and contract workers to ensure their children receive proper education.

"Send your children to school. If you have any bad habits, don't let them pass on to your kids. Educate them well and work with dedication," he advised.