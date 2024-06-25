Lion cub dies in UP's Etawah Lion Safari Park

Etawah (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) One of the three lion cubs born 25 days ago here in the Etawah Lion Safari Park died on Tuesday, officials said.

On June 1, lioness Neerja had given birth to three cubs, Deputy Director of the Lion Safari Park Dr Vinay Kumar Singh said.

The lioness was not feeding her milk to one of her cubs, leaving it to the staff of the Safari to feed the cub, he said.

According to Singh, the cub had been drinking less milk since June 21 and its health was under monitor.

On Tuesday morning, when the keeper went to feed the cub in the morning, he found it dead.

The cub's body will be sent to IVRI-Bareilly for a post mortem, the official said.

He said the remaining two cubs are drinking milk and are healthy.