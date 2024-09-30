Lion killed due to electric fence in Gujarat's Bhavnagar; farm owner detained

Bhavnagar, Sep 30 (PTI) A lion was electrocuted in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district after it came in contact with an electric fence, a forest department official said on Monday.

The fence was set up around a farm in Bordi village and its owner has been detained, he said.

"The carcass of the lion, in the 3-5 age group, was found by staff of Mahuva wildlife forest range. The forest department along with teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and electricity department's Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) scanned the surrounding areas to ascertain the cause of death," a release said.

"It was found the lion was electrocuted after coming in contact with an illegal electric line passing through the farm of one Kalpeshbhai Nakum in Bordi village. He was detained and further investigation was underway," he said.

Farmers and cattle breeders in the region have been informed that wild animals die due to electric current flowing in illegal fences and barbed wire set up around farm land, the release said, adding "such an act is a non-bailable offence under Wildlife Protection Act-1972".

Gujarat is the only abode of Asiatic lions and has seen the population of these big cats rising from 284 in 1990 to 674 in 2020.

Nearly half of the big cats are dispersed outside protected areas, spanning nine districts and 13 forest administrative divisions, with their distribution area increasing from 22,000 square kilometres in 2015 to 30,000 square kilometres in 2020.

Data presented by the environment ministry in Parliament on February 5, 2024, revealed that 555 lions have died over the past five years.