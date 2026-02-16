Lioness kills woman in Guj village

Amreli (Gujarat), Feb 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was mauled to death by a lioness in a village in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, an official said.

Manjulaben Solanki was attacked when she was washing clothes at the river in Govindpur village under the Dalkhaniya range of Gir East forest division in the afternoon, said range forest officer Harshil Vanik.

Villagers managed to rescue Solanki and rushed her to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared her “brought dead”, he said.

Following the incident, forest department personnel managed to trap the big cat in a cage and shifted her to the rescue centre, Vanik added. PTI Cor KA NSK