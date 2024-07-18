Lioness, two cubs found dead near river in Gujarat's Junagadh district

Junagadh, Jul 18 (PTI) An adult lioness and two cubs were found dead on the banks of a river in Gujarat's Junagadh district, a forest official said on Thursday.

The carcasses were found in Khorasa village in Malia Hatina taluka late Wednesday evening, the official added.

"The carcass of the lioness was discovered on one side of Kalindi river, while that of the two one-year-old cubs were found on the other side some 50 metres away. The cause is uncertain with the post mortem examination not providing any definite result as 36 hours had passed since the deaths," Junagadh Wildlife Division Chief Conservator of Forests Aradhana Sahu told reporters.

A thorough probe is underway based on other pieces of evidence collected from the spot, Sahu added. PTI COR PJT BNM