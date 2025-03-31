Liquor ban in 19 religious cities, some areas under gram panchayats in MP from April 1

Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) A ban on liquor in 19 religious cities and areas under select gram panchayats in Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar and Orchha, will come into effect from April 1, a government official said on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced the liquor ban decision and it was approved by the cabinet at its meeting held in Maheshwar town, a place closely associated with Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, on January 24.

According to the decision, all liquor shops and bars will be closed down in the entire urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Amarkantak and in gram panchayat limits of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd and Linga, the official said. PTI MAS RSY