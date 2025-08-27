Liquor businessman shot thrice in Faridabad by friend for taking wife to Manali

Faridabad, Aug 27 (PTI) A liquor businessman was shot three times by a friend outside the KLJ Society in Sector 70 of Greater Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

The businessman, Suresh, a resident of Sector 10, was seriously injured and was rushed to a private hospital, they said.

Suresh, they said, also has a salon in Sector 9.

According to police, his friend fired at Suresh in anger because he had taken his wife with him to Manali.

An FIR was registered at the BPTP Police Station, and three teams were formed to nab the shooter, who is on the run.

Police said four days ago, Suresh went to Manali with his security guard Sonu and his wife Durgesh.

Suresh also took Megha, a Sector 2 resident who works as a manager at his salon.

They said Megha had a love marriage with Vinod, a resident of Junheda, a year ago, but for some time, their bond had developed a strain.

After returning from Manali, around 2 am on Tuesday, Suresh went to drop off Sonu and his wife at KLJ Society. There, Vinod came in a car with one of his associates and opened fire at Suresh, hitting him in the chest, stomach, and neck, police said.

When a gunman of the society tried to catch Vinod, he was thrashed by Vinod and his friend.

Vinod then threatened to kill Suresh and sped away.

"An FIR has been registered, and the police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said.