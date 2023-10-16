Liquor cartons bound for Bihar seized in Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 16 (PTI) A truck carrying 470 cartons of liquor worth around Rs 40 lakh was seized in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, the police said. Vishrampur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Surjit Kumar said that the truck was on way to Bihar from Punjab.

“The driver of the vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Pala Singh, is a resident of Ferozepur district in Punjab,” he said.

Prohibition is in force in Bihar since April 5, 2016. As per the modified norms earlier this year competent authorities can release vehicles transporting liquor in the dry state on payment of either 10 peer cent of the insured value of the vehicle or Rs five lakh after consulting the judicial authorities.