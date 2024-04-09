Liquor, drugs and cash worth Rs 14 crore seized in Haryana since imposition of poll code

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have seized about Rs 14 crore worth of drugs, liquor and unaccounted-for cash in Haryana since the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect last month, officials said on Tuesday.

Until Sunday, illicit liquor and drugs worth more than Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 3.62 crore in cash have been seized, they added.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said the action has been taken by police, Income Tax department, Excise and Taxation department and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

Polling for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

Ashok Kumar Meena, the Excise and Taxation department commissioner, said a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted to prevent liquor smuggling during the elections.

Licensed liquor can only be transported through 45 routes identified across the state. If liquor is found being transported via any other route, the vehicle and the liquor must be seized immediately, Meena told officials during a meeting in Sonipat on Monday.

An official statement said Meena emphasised the necessity of seamless coordination among the Revenue, Excise and Police departments and said arrangements have been made for transit slips to prevent illicit liquor from entering Haryana from other states.

These slips will help easily identify illicit liquor. It's crucial to thoroughly check these slips at entry points as they contain all necessary information, Meena said during the meeting. PTI SUN SZM