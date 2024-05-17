Liquor, drugs, cash worth Rs 56 crore seized in Haryana since imposition of poll code

Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have seized about Rs 56 crore worth of drugs, liquor and unaccounted-for cash in Haryana since the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect on March 16.

Until Wednesday, cash amounting to nearly Rs 11.50 crore has been seized. In addition, illegal liquor, narcotic substances, and other items worth Rs 44.69 crore have also been confiscated, an official statement said here.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said that in order to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana in a transparent manner, stringent action has been taken by the police, Income Tax Department, Excise and Taxation Department, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the state after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

As a result of which, unaccounted-for cash of Rs 11.50 crore has been seized, including Rs 5.48 crore seized by the police, Rs 3.03 crore by the Income Tax Department, Rs 2.98 crore by the Excise Department and DRI, he said.

Besides this, various agencies have confiscated over 3,83,038 litres of illicit liquor valued at Rs 12.54 crore. This includes 2,78,613 litres seized by the police, he said.

He said that 63.04 kg of drugs and narcotics worth Rs 13.32 crore, have been seized by the agencies. Apart from this, valuables worth Rs 15.84 crore and other items worth Rs 2.97 crore have also been seized.

The Chief Electoral Officer said voters in the state are also showing great awareness regarding the Model Code of Conduct.

Citizens are sending complaints of MCC violations to the Commission through the C-Vigil mobile app.

These complaints are resolved within 100 minutes, Agarwal said.PTI SUN DV DV