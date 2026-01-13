Liquor, drugs, weapons seized in Maharashtra's Nanded ahead of civic polls

Nanded (Maharashtra), Jan 13 (PTI) Ahead of the civic body polls, enforcement agencies have seized a large quantity of liquor, ganja, and some weapons in Maharashtra's Nanded district, officials said.

As many as 929 persons have been booked or externed under legal provisions, they said.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Nanded, are scheduled on January 15.

The local civic body's poll code enforcement teams, in coordination with the state excise department, carried out a series of raids against the illegal sale of country-made and foreign liquor between December 15, 2025 and January 11, 2026.

They seized 441.24 litres of liquor and 2.2 kg of ganja in Nanded district and registered five cases, the officials said on Monday.

The police, as part of the drive against illegal arms, seized a pistol, one live round, four daggers and seven swords, they said. PTI COR GK