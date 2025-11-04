Liquor-laden truck bound for Bihar caught in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A Bihar-bound truck was caught with illegal liquor worth almost Rs 17 lakh here, police on Tuesday said.

Five people were booked in connection with the seizure, and one was arrested, they said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said the seizure was made on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday during a routine check in the Bairia Police Station area.

A police team spotted an Ashok Leyland pick-up truck speeding from the Shobha Chhapra area, and when tried to flag it down, it veered towards Shankar Nagar.

The team chased the vehicle and overtook it near the Govardhan Parvat temple, the officer said.

One of those in the truck escaped as soon as it stopped, but the driver was arrested.

He was identified as Chandan Singh Yadav, a 32-year-old native of Janaupur village in Ballia district.

Liquor worth Rs 16,75,200 of different brands was recovered from the truck.

Yadav told police that he was headed to election-bound Bihar, where liquor is prohibited, the SP said Voting will be held in 121 seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly on November 6, while the remaining 122 constituencies will go to polls on November 11.

The counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The ruling NDA has 138 members in the current assembly, while the opposition alliance has 103 members. PTI COR NAV VN VN