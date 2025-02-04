Liquor lobby in Karnataka behind opposition to brewery in Palakkad: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by it on Tuesday said it was the liquor lobby in neighbouring Karnataka which was behind the opposition to a brewery in Palakkad district.

Justifying the government decision to allow a brewery unit in Palakkad, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said there was already a policy in place for manufacturing sufficient alcohol in the state.

He told reporters here that a letter had been received from the RJD, a member of the LDF, to discuss the brewery issue and said, "We are not against discussing any issue raised by our alliance partners." CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan too said that the party was not opposed to discussing the issue with anyone.

He said a decision had been taken to set up the brewery and claimed that it was the liquor lobby in the neighbouring state of Congress-ruled Karnataka who were against it.

"They (the lobby) are afraid that their market share in Kerala will be impacted by the brewery's production," Govindan said while speaking to reporters in Idukki.

The state cabinet had approved the proposal by Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd. to set up the plant, subject to compliance with existing guidelines and conditions.

The opposition Congress and the BJP in the state have been against the project right from the start, claiming that it will lead to drinking water scarcity in Elappully village in Kanchikode, Palakkad district.

The brewery unit is expected to require at least five lakh litres of water per day, a demand which the water-scarce village like Elappully cannot afford, the opposition claimed.

The opposition had also claimed that large-scale irregularities were involved in granting permission to Oasis to set up the brewery plant.