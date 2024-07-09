Liquor not to be served to people below 21 years of age: UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal

Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal on Tuesday issued directives that liquor should not be served to people below 21 years of age in the bars and clubs in the state.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Excise Agrawal also said that bars and liquor shops should not remain open after the prescribed time. Action must be taken against violation of rules.

Reviewing the departmental work, Agrawal said, "Liquor should not be served to people below 21 years of age in bars and clubs. For this, continuous checking should be done." Agrawal also said that in those shops which do not have the license to serve liquor on the premises and do not have a proper seating arrangement, the consumers should not be permitted to consume it in the open either. Strict compliance with the rules must be ensured.

He said that in the current financial year, a target of revenue collection of Rs 58,310 crore has been set, against which revenue of Rs 11,783.76 crore has been received till June. PTI NAV HIG HIG