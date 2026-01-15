Liquor sales up by 11% in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Liquor sales in the national capital were up by six per cent in the financial year 2024-25 as compared to the last fiscal.

The sale of Indian beer declined from 92,52,429 cases in 2021-22 to 70,26,220 cases in 2024-25, a decline of around 12 per cent in a period of three years.

The data reflect the recovering retail trade disruption caused by the abrupt withdrawal of the 2021-22 excise policy.

The then Delhi government, in July 2022, withdrew the policy amid allegations of irregularities in its formation and implementation.

According to figures from Delhi Statistical Handbook, 2025, the sale of Indian beer peaked at 1,22,82,082 cases in 2022-23 as there was a multiplicity of brands available at retail liquor vends operated by the private players.

However, the sale dipped to 77,23,750 cases in 2023-24 and further to 70,26,220 cases in 2024-25, with government agencies running the vends and popular Indian beer brands becoming scarce.

The liquor sale (including beer) in 2021-22 was 2.30 crore cases, which rose to 2.70 crore cases in 2022-23.

Afterwards, it dipped to 2.19 crore cases in 2023-24 and again rose to 2.32 crore cases in 2024-25.

The Delhi government earned an excise revenue of Rs 7,430.97 crore in 2023-24. It grew to Rs 8,254.76 crore in 2024-25, a rise of 11 per cent in one year.

The number of retail liquor vends in Delhi, which was 673 in 2023-24, increased to 714 in 2024-25.

Four Corporations of the Delhi government run the retail liquor stores in Delhi. However, the number of hotels, clubs and restaurants with an excise licence decreased from 1,079 to 1,017 in the same period.

The number of liquor brands registered in Delhi increased from 1,470 in 2023-24 to 1,579 in 2024-25, according to the data.

The Delhi government is framing a new excise policy that is likely to be operational from the financial year 2026-27, officials said. PTI VIT VN VN