Liquor scam fabricated sham by Naidu-led govt, claims Jagan

Amaravati, May 22 (PTI) YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday termed the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam during his regime as a 'sham', which was 'fabricated' by the TDP-led NDA government.

The opposition leader asserted that the liquor scam case has been foisted to nullify and weaken another liquor case in which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is 'currently on bail'.

"The liquor scam is a sham in which charges are fabricated only to nullify and weaken the liquor case in which Chandrababu Naidu is on bail and the irregularities being carried out by him," said Reddy, addressing a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

Naidu has allegedly framed the same charges he has been facing in the liquor case and is trying to nullify his case by arresting people like Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa, director of a group of companies of international repute, which will have an adverse impact on investors, said Reddy.

Naidu has given a major chunk of the orders to 'five of his favoured distilleries' and encouraged syndicate system in placing indent and sales, while liquor trade was transparent during our term, observed Reddy.

Claiming that liquor sales declined during 2019-24 when compared to the TDP's 2014-19 regime, the YSRCP supremo questioned how liquor companies which did not make big profits during the YSRCP government could offer bribes.

According to the former CM, the government generated more revenue per case of liquor, Rs 5,649, in FY24 (during his rule) when compared to the Rs 2,623, in FY19 (erstwhile TDP regime).

By selling 3.8 crore Indian Made Liquor (IML) cases and 2.7 crore beer cases, Reddy said the erstwhile TDP government could generate only a revenue of Rs 17,341 crore in 2018-19, compared to Rs 25,082 crore in 2023-24 by selling just 3.3 crore IML cases and 1.1 crore beer cases, he said.

Accusing that obscure liquor brands are being sold at inflated prices, Reddy alleged that Naidu is the "real scamster" who "rigged" the lottery system to favour his "own syndicate of private mafia" and added that 69 percent of the orders are being placed with only five of his favoured distilleries.

"During our term we have taxed more and liquor sales have come down and during Chandrababu's term the sales have gone up manifold," he said.

People including high ranking police officers are being arrested at will with false cases and charges, said Reddy, alleging that there is an "undeclared emergency" in the state.

Naidu and his friendly media had propagated 'lies' on state finances during our term, said Reddy, adding that reports of CAG and others clearly spoke the 'truth' that we managed the finances better and purchasing power and growth rate were better during our term.

Further, Reddy accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of splurging exorbitant amounts of money on greenfield capital city Amaravati and turning it into a cash cow.

The opposition leader alleged that Naidu is spending nearly Rs 9,000 per sq ft of construction in Amaravati.

He mocked the government asking if gold and silver are being used to construct the buildings in the upcoming capital city.

"Because Amaravati has to continue like this and there should be indefinite contracts, works should be there indefinitely and they should present bills indefinitely," said Reddy, alleging that Naidu is using Amaravati as a "cash cow" for vested interest.

However, for other government buildings Naidu is barely offering a rate of Rs 2,500 per sq ft., Reddy said.

Though six lakh sq ft of space is available in the existing 'temporary' assembly and secretariat in Amaravati, he pointed out that Naidu is proceeding to build a new assembly, secretariat and other buildings in a space of 53.57 lakh sq ft.

Claiming that while 6 lakh sq ft space is ably serving current 12,000 employees of the secretariat and there is no possibility of number of employees going up drastically, Reddy questioned the requirement for 53.57 lakh sq ft of space.

Naidu is going for heavy borrowings and pouring all the money into Amaravati with escalated costs and inflated tenders to benefit his own contractors, claimed Reddy.

Despite declaring Amaravati as a 'self- financed project', Naidu is availing huge loans from multiple agencies and has been giving mobilisation advance for kickbacks, he alleged.

"Corruption has been rampant with PPAs (power purchase agreements) being signed at Rs 4.60 per unit for 25 years and the scam runs into Rs 11,000 crores," he alleged.

Further, Reddy claimed that an unconstitutional method was adopted in issuing NMDC bonds to raise Rs 9,000 crore by allowing private parties to have access to the Consolidated Fund.

Likewise, Reddy alleged that land has been generously given away to Naidu's favoured companies at throwaway prices while 'sand mafia is on the prowl and power charges have gone up exorbitantly.

Further, Reddy said YSRCP will commemorate June 4 as a 'betrayal day' to hold the government accountable for its alleged failures.

Moreover, Reddy said he is not afraid of getting arrested and noted that he is in Vijayawada and the government is 'welcome' to arrest him if it wants to. PTI STH ADB