Liquor scam puts question mark on Kejriwal's political career: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming his role in the alleged liquor scam has raised a question mark on his entire political career.

The Union information and broadcasting minister was commenting on the Enforcement Directorate’s charge-sheet in the alleged excise policy scam, according to which Kejriwal “directly used” part of the Rs 100 crore "kickbacks" for his stay in a luxury hotel in Goa.

"The liquor scam by Kejriwal has raised a question mark on his political career. The Congress too has joined them in the scam. The Congress and AAP have formed an alliance of the corrupt to loot Delhi," the Union minister said.

He claimed every Delhiite was fed up with the manner in which AAP and Kejriwal have spread "anarchy" in the national capital with their "dishonesty".

"They made tall promises about removing mountains of trash, cleaning up Delhi, but haven't fulfilled a single promise," Vaishnaw said and added, "They could not ensure water supply to Delhi, but had their complete focus on liquor." Vaishnaw said Kejriwal used to claim there was no evidence to prove the allegations of kickbacks in the excise policy scam, but the ED has placed the entire evidence before courts. PTI SKU SKU MNK MNK