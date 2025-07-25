Liquor scam: Suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey challenges arrest; Jharkhand HC seeks ACB response

Ranchi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file a supplementary affidavit in a petition filed by suspended IAS officer Vinay Choubey challenging his arrest.

The 1999-batch IAS officer was arrested on May 20 in connection with an alleged Rs 38-crore liquor scam..

The case will again be heard on August 1.

Choubey has challenged his arrest on the ground that prescribed Supreme Court guidelines prior to arresting of an accused have not been followed by the bureau.

In May, Choubey had filed a petition for quashing the criminal proceedings and the FIR. He had also challenged his arrest by the ACB.

The IAS officer mentioned in his petition that he has been falsely implicated in the case, and there is no evidence against him.

Choubey was arrested by the ACB following hours of interrogation. He was then remanded to judicial custody by a special court and taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar on May 20.

Choubey has held several key posts, including secretary to the CM and principal secretary, Department of Panchayati Raj.

The Jharkhand government has alleged that he indulged in corrupt practices and did not follow norms in selecting placement agencies to operate liquor shops and its sales.

The ACB team had arrested Choubey, the former managing director of the Jharkhand State Beverage Corporation Ltd, after a thorough investigation. PTI CORR NAM -- MNB