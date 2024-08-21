Liquor seized from ambulance in Gwalior

Gwalior, Aug 21 (PTI) Liquor bottles were seized while being transported in an ambulance in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and two men were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

As many as 14 boxes -- ten containing liquor bottles and four boxes of beer -- were found when the ambulance was stopped during vehicle checking in Belgadha area on Tuesday night, said an official.

Police were checking vehicles ahead of the call for `Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday, said Bhitawar Sub Divisional Officer of Police Jitendra Nagaich said.

Surendra Rawat and Roshan Rawat, residents of Narwar in Shivpuri district, were arrested and investigation was on, he said.