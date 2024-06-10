Liquor shop burgled in Palghar; Rs 5 lakh stock and cash stolen

Palghar, Jun 10 (PTI) Two unidentified persons allegedly broke into a liquor shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district and stole the stock and cash totalling Rs 5 lakh from the outlet, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday at the shop located at Mastan Naka in Manor area, they said.

The burglars decamped with liquors of various brands and cash kept at the shop, the official from Manor police station said.

Based on a complaint by the shop manager, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), he said. PTI COR GK