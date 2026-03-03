Liquor shops in Delhi to remain open on Holi

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Liquor shops across the capital will remain open this Holi, as the government has removed the festival from its list of 'dry days', a senior excise department official said on Tuesday.

According to an order issued January this year, only the occasions of Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti will be observed as 'dry days' till end of March.

"This Holi, there will be no dry day, and liquor shops will remain open. The closure of shops will be observed as per the order issued in January," the official said.

Over the past few years, Holi has been among the 'dry days' in Delhi.

There are around 750 liquor shops across the capital.

As per the order, license holders "shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list", and the restriction on liquor sale on dry days above shall not apply to hotels serving liquor to guests.