Liquor shops near national highways to be relocated: Tripura CM

Agartala, Sep 8 (PTI) In a bid to check fatal road accidents caused by drunken driving, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday directed law enforcement agencies to prepare a comprehensive report on liquor shops operating within 100 metres of national highways following which his government would take steps to relocate the outlets.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court banned the sale of liquor within 500 meters of the outer edge of national and state highways and the limit was reduced to 220 metres for locations with a population of 20,000 or less.

"Tripura recorded 1,340 deaths and 3,724 injuries in 3,307 road accidents in the last six years. Although the number of road accidents seem less in the state compared to the number of vehicles (7,87,203), police and other law enforcement agencies must work to reduce fatal road mishaps," he said at a programme here on road safety.

Saha said law enforcement agencies must prepare a list of liquor shops functioning within 100 metres of the outer edge of national highways as drunken driving also contributes to fatal road accidents.

The chief minister also asked the police to enforce the use of seat belts while driving cars, which he said was not being practiced in the state.

"Prepare a comprehensive report on the liquor shops functioning within 100 metres of national highways and the government will take steps to shift these outlets," he told the senior officials present at the function.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, while voicing concern over road accidents, underlined the need for awareness to avoid such mishaps in the northeastern state.

"Tripura witnesses 700 to 750 road accidents each year while 200 to 250 deaths of people are reported annually. Out of the 7,87,203 vehicles, there are over five lakh two-wheelers plying the roads.

"It has been reported that most of the deaths took place for not wearing helmets. We are using modern equipment to reduce the number of fatal road accidents but awareness is required to address the problem," he added. PTI PS ACD