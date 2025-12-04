Liquor smuggling bid foiled in Delhi; two held with 48 cartons

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested two men over alleged smuggling of illicit liquor following a hot pursuit in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, an official said on Thursday.

On December 2, a police team deployed in an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) noticed a white SUV being driven at high speed near the Pandav Nagar red light, an official said.

When signalled to stop, the driver allegedly ignored the police and attempted to flee. The ERV team pursued the vehicle, which eventually got stuck in a sewer after the driver lost control while taking a sharp turn, police said.

The team overpowered the two occupants, and a search of the vehicle revealed 48 boxes of illicit liquor marked for sale in Punjab only.

The liquor cartons and the SUV were seized, the officer said.

The accused -- Sorave (30) and Ravinder Singh (27), both residents of Mohali in Punjab -- confessed to transporting the consignment from Mohali to Delhi, police said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act has been registered and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ SSJ ARB ARB